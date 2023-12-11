Fntastic closes days after The Day Before's launches on Early Access

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Fntastic has shut down less than a week after The Day Before launched in Early Access on Steam.

The open-world survival MMO, as of writing, has a mostly negative rating on Steam.

In the announcement on social media, the studio said, "The Day Before has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts to our partners."

"…We did everything within our power, but unfortunately, we miscalculated our capabilities. Creating Games is an incredibly challenging endeavor."

Fntastic was founded in 2015; it has gone on to co-develop titles such as The Wild Eight, develop Radiant One, and Propnight.

The news comes a month after Fntastic delayed The Day Before, as it previously had a release date of November 10.

In January, the MMO title was delayed due to a trademark claim, leading to its being delisted on Steam.

Last year, it was also revealed that The Day Before was being developed in part with unpaid staffers.