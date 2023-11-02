The Day Before is delayed a week before launch

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Game studio Fntastic has delayed The Day Before again, and it is now planned to release on Steam Early Access on December 7.

The decision came a week before the MMO survival game was slated to release on November 10, while console versions will be coming at a later date.

In the announcement, the studio said, "[A] full version release will happen when we are certain this is the best version of the game possible, and we believe that player feedback and involvement will greatly contribute to achieving this. The next-gen console version will also come with the full release."

In January, Fntastic delayed The Day Before after a trademark claim led to the game being delisted from Steam.

Last year, it was revealed that The Day Before was partly developed with unpaid staffers.