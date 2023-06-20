F1 23 settles for second place as Zelda reclaims No.1 | UK Boxed Charts

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is back at the top of the UK boxed charts, despite a 19% week-on-week decline in sales.

The Switch exclusive fended off the debut of Electronic Arts' F1 23, which had to settle for the No.2 spot. The publisher has three titles in the Top Ten, thanks to the ongoing success of FIFA 23 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Meanwhile, Diablo 4 – which dethroned Zelda after four weeks at No.1 – drops to No.3 in its second week, with sales down 69% compared to launch.

The only other new entry this week is Bandai Namco's theme park simulator Park Beyond, which debuts at No.38.

Elsewhere in the Top Ten, God of War Ragnarok saw a third consecutive rise in sales week-on-week, up 38% and propelling the title from No.7 to No.4.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land saw the biggest sales increase this week, shifting 145% more copies than the week prior thanks to price promotions. It re-enters the charts at No.20.

Here is the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending June 17, 2023: