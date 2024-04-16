Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Evercade unveils Evercade EXP-R and Evercade VS-R units

The new retro consoles will be available in July 2024

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Evercade has announced the Evercade EXP-R and Evercade VS-R will be available in July 2024.

The EXP-R handheld will set back users £99.99, $99.99, and €119.99 and will feature one cartridge collection bundled with a USB-C charge cable.

Due to an expiring licensing agreement, it will not include 18 built-in games from Capcom.

Meanwhile, it introduced the Evercade VS-R console, which can play retro games on a television with a 1080p resolution.

The system will carry a price tag of £89.99, $99.99, and €109.99.

In the announcement, Evercade added that it had discontinued its Evercade EXP and Evercade VS units.

Related topics
Evercade handheld Retro Games Ltd
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.