Evercade unveils Evercade EXP-R and Evercade VS-R units

Evercade has announced the Evercade EXP-R and Evercade VS-R will be available in July 2024.

The EXP-R handheld will set back users £99.99, $99.99, and €119.99 and will feature one cartridge collection bundled with a USB-C charge cable.

Due to an expiring licensing agreement, it will not include 18 built-in games from Capcom.

Meanwhile, it introduced the Evercade VS-R console, which can play retro games on a television with a 1080p resolution.

The system will carry a price tag of £89.99, $99.99, and €109.99.

In the announcement, Evercade added that it had discontinued its Evercade EXP and Evercade VS units.