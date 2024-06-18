EA CEO Andrew Wilson earned $25.6 million in FY2024

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson's compensation increased 22% year-on-year to over $25.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

This included his base salary of $1.3 million, stock awards representing over $20 million, non-equity incentive plan compensation of $3.4 million, and other compensation for more than $500,000, as per EA's annual meeting report and proxy statement for FY24.

This compared to a $20.6 million compensation in 2023.

Wilson is EA's executive with the highest compensation, followed by president of EA entertainment, technology and central development Laura Miele, at $12 million for FY24.

As noted by Game Developer, EA execs collectively earned over $60 million in 2024.

"Our board of directors, compensation committee and EA management are committed to maintaining pay-for-performance alignment in our executive compensation program," the document read.

"Our pay-for-performance approach is designed to reward the achievement of company-wide financial and business objectives, individual performance, and the creation of long-term value for stockholders, while also recognising the dynamic and highly competitive nature of our business and the market for top executive talent."

Elsewhere in the document, stockholders were invited to approve the reinstatement of EA's 2019 equity incentive plan, which would see the number of shares of common stock increase by 2.1 million.

The move is "critical to attract and retain talent," EA said, noting that "the digital interactive entertainment industry continues to undergo dynamic change and transformation, creating an intensely competitive market for workers from an active and mobile talent pool."

EA cut 5% of its workforce in February, and shut down Ridgeline Games. In 2023, it had already laid off 6% of its staff, representing around 775 people at the time.

Back in 2021, EA overhauled its exec compensation processes, capping executive bonuses among others. That year, Wilson's compensation had reached $39.2 million, an 83% surge over FY2020. In 2022, that dropped to $19.9 million and has been slowly going back up since.

For FY2024, EA's revenue reached $7.56 billion, a 2% increase over 2023.