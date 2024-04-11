During March Twitch viewership increased by 2%

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

According to StreamElements and Rainmaker. gg's monthly State of the Stream report, Twitch's viewership grew by 2% during March, reaching 1.8 billion hours watched.

The streaming platform reached 1.56 billion hours watched throughout the month a year ago.

During the 31-day month, daily hours watched also dipped, hitting 57.3 million, following a decline seen since last month.

Grand Theft Auto 5, League of Legends, and Valorant were again among the top-viewed games of the month on Twitch.

The most-watched games during March are listed below:

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 149 million

League of Legends - 112 million

Valorant - 98 million

CS: GO – 88 million

Fortnite – 50 million

DOTA 2 – 47 million

Apex Legends – 30 million

Call of Duty Warzone – 29 million

Overwatch 2 – 28 million

Additionally, Counter-Strike saw a 53% increase in viewership during the month due to the PGL CS2 Major tournament.

"There were few surprises about Twitch this month since their daily hours watched drops yearly in March, and the top 10 games and streamers were the usual suspects. One notable exception was the blistering rise of Supermarket Simulator," said Stream Elements co-founder Or Perry.

"Niche indie games rarely crack the top 20, but thanks to top streamers, it soared up the charts to the number 17 spot, illustrating the impact of influencers."