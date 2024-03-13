Twitch viewership dips by 8% in February

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

According to StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg's monthly State of the Stream report, Twitch's viewership fell by 8% during February as it reached 1.7 billion hours watched.

The streaming platform hit 1.6 billion hours throughout the month last year.

During the 29-day month, daily hours watched reached 60 million, its first decline since September 2023.

February's top-viewed games once again saw Grand Theft Auto 5 and League of Legends leading viewership.

Twitch's most-watched games during the month are listed below:

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 152 million

League of Legends - 126 million

Valorant - 88 million

Fortnite – 62 million

CS: GO – 58 million

DOTA 2 – 44 million

Call of Duty Warzone – 34 million

Apex Legends – 31 million

Minecraft – 26 million

Meanwhile, Arrowhead Game Studios' shooter Helldivers debuted as 14 among the most-watched titles of the month, with 19 million hours.

"Since Twitch's overall hours watched are impacted by the days of the month, the daily hours watched are a more accurate reflection of the platform's momentum," said Stream Elements co-founder Or Perry.

"With February almost on par with January and higher than the previous three quarters, this year will be a step up from the last one if they maintain this level of engagement."