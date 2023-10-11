Disney reportedly looking to acquire major publisher like EA

Disney is reportedly looking to acquire Electronic Arts or a company of a similar scale as a way back into games publishing.

As reported by Bloomberg, some Disney executives have allegedly suggested that CEO Bob Iger could transform the company from a gaming licensee to publisher by acquiring EA. Iger is reportedly "noncommittal" about the potential acquisition.

GamesIndustry.biz reached out to Disney for clarification.

EA reportedly discussed acquisition plans with Disney last year. The publisher also allegedly talked with NBCUniversal, Amazon, and Apple. However, talks with NBCUniversal reportedly fell through.

Disney was a games publisher until 2016, when it closed Disney Infinity studio Avalanche and exclusively stuck to a licensing model for properties it owns for developers to use.

Recent Disney-licensed games include Return to Monkey Island, Disney Illusion Island, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Upcoming titles include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Spider-Man 2, Star Wars: Outlaws, and an Indiana Jones game by Wolfenstein developer Machine Games.

In recent years, Disney has told GamesIndustry.biz it's keen to work with studios of all sizes as it expands its presence in games, most recently emphasising that no IP is off limits to indie developers.