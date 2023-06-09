Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast returns as we discuss the biggest announcements from this year's Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live.

James and Marie share their thoughts on the most promising games, as well as the tone and quality of the overall line-up. And, inevitably, the conversation shifts towards the usual 'do we need E3/Not-E3?' discourse.

If you missed this year's Summer Game Fest, be sure to catch up on all the news with our handy roundup.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.