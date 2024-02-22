Developer cohort unveils Fun Dog Studios

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

A team of game developers who have worked on various AAA titles such as Mass Effect, The Witcher, and Doom Eternal have unveiled Fun Dog Studios.

The studio is a minority-led and completely employee-owned game developer.

Fun Dog Studios will be overseen by CEO and creative director Miles Williams.

Williams' experience includes four years of experience as a senior concept artist and game writer at Adhesive Games.

He's also worked as an art director and senior concept artist on titles such as Horizon: Zero Dawn and Star Citizen.

"We've worked on some of the most successful games ever, and miss the days when the industry flourished with new experimentation, new stories, new gameplay, and new voices; so we formed our own company where we could be free to do that," said Williams.

"As independents, we're free to forge our own path to make games, and we all can't wait to play ourselves. We're not chasing the hot new trend, we're trying to bring back things that we've felt the industry has lost."

Its debut title is The Forever Winter, a tactical survival horror game, Fun Dog Studios has not announced a release window.