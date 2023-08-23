If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Denuvo technology is now authorized Nintendo Switch middleware

The anti-emulation protection was added to the Nintendo Developer Portal a year after it was revealed

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Denuvo has announced that its anti-piracy technology is now authorized as Nintendo Switch middleware.

The Nintendo Switch anti-emulator protection can be accessed via the Nintendo Developer Portal for game creators.

Denuvo added that it is the first security provider added to the portal.

The cybersecurity firm said, "Even if a game is protected against piracy on its PC version, the version released on Nintendo Switch can be emulated from day one and played on PC…"

"By blocking unauthorized emulations on PC, studios are able to increase their revenue during the game launch window, which is the most important period for monetization."

Denuvo's addition to the developer portal comes a year after the cybersecurity firm unveiled anti-emulation technology for the Switch console.

