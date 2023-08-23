Denuvo technology is now authorized Nintendo Switch middleware

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Denuvo has announced that its anti-piracy technology is now authorized as Nintendo Switch middleware.

The Nintendo Switch anti-emulator protection can be accessed via the Nintendo Developer Portal for game creators.

Denuvo added that it is the first security provider added to the portal.

The cybersecurity firm said, "Even if a game is protected against piracy on its PC version, the version released on Nintendo Switch can be emulated from day one and played on PC…"

"By blocking unauthorized emulations on PC, studios are able to increase their revenue during the game launch window, which is the most important period for monetization."

Denuvo's addition to the developer portal comes a year after the cybersecurity firm unveiled anti-emulation technology for the Switch console.