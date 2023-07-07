Court blocks restraining order against EA college football game

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

A US district court has denied The Brandr Group's motion for a temporary restraining order against EA sports.

As reported by ON3, the brand management agency's order was an attempt to delay the upcoming EA Sports College Football.

Brandr alleged that the video game would be a threat to its clients, forcing them to either comply or be left out of the EA Sports title.

The court explained in the decision that if collegiate athletes' likenesses are used in the game, the rights are not licensed and dependent on one another.

The court ruling comes a month after the College Football Players Association urged players to boycott the upcoming EA game as a protest over low wages for the athletes involved.

It was reported that college football players would receive $500 each for their appearance in the title.