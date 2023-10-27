Connie Booth exits Sony after 34 years

Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Connie Booth has reportedly left PlayStation.

As reported by game developer David Jaffer, the information was verified from sources outside of Sony.

Sony or Booth did not provide a reason for the exit.

In a statement sent to Axios, a PlayStation spokesperson said, "[She] helped drive the success PlayStation Studios is experiencing today, and her passion in fostering an environment where a team's creative vision could fully flourish has left a positive impact on many game developers."

Booth joined Sony back in 1989, and throughout her career, she climbed through the firm's ranks. She last served as SVP head of internal production at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The executive oversaw the production of many titles, such as Crash Bandicoot, Ratchet and Clank, Infamous, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

In 2020, Booth was inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame for her work in the games industry.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Sony for comment.