Cloud Imperium reportedly hit with layoffs

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games has reportedly laid off an unknown number of staff.

As reported by Game Developer, former employees have shared that they have been made redundant on LinkedIn, including level designer Dane Kubicka, Austin QA lead Vincent Sinatra and Austin senior QA analyst Andrew Rexroth.

Star Citizen's game director, Todd Papy, also left the company last week according to his LinkedIn profile.

Former producer Annie Bouffard shared on LinkedIn that she resigned from a "highly toxic company" having been gaslit when she "expressed concern about potential layoffs."

She claimed there were mass layoffs at Cloud Imperium at the end of January, which were "disguised" as a "relocation" to another office by the studio.

Bouffard alleged that her boss hadn't spoken to her since last November, and that during her annual evaluation she was "mocked in a condescending way when [she] said what mattered to [her] was the wellbeing of her teams."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Cloud Imperium for further comment and clarification.

In 2022, Cloud Imperium opened a new studio in Manchester.