China games market revenue sees 13% bump

The Chinese video games market grew to $42.6 billion during 2023, an increase of 13% year-on-year.

As reported by Reuters, domestic revenue for games increased by 15% to $36 billion.

Local consumer spending accounts for 85% of China's total video game earnings.

China's overseas game revenue saw a dip of 6%, which was attributed to countries' increased scrutiny of titles based on national security concerns.

Still, the titles amassed $16.3 billion internationally. Anime-style titles, such as MiHoYo's Genshin Impact, grew 31% year-on-year as it hit $4.3 billion.

Regarding international performance, China Xinhua News reports that the US accounted for 32.5% market share of Chinese mobile titles. Japan was second, as it made up 19% of the market.

Last month, Meta signed an agreement with Tencent to see the conglomerate become the exclusive seller of the Meta headsets in China.