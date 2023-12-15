If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

China games market revenue sees 13% bump

International consumer spending on Chinese titles fell by 6% due to national security concerns

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The Chinese video games market grew to $42.6 billion during 2023, an increase of 13% year-on-year.

As reported by Reuters, domestic revenue for games increased by 15% to $36 billion.

Local consumer spending accounts for 85% of China's total video game earnings.

China's overseas game revenue saw a dip of 6%, which was attributed to countries' increased scrutiny of titles based on national security concerns.

Still, the titles amassed $16.3 billion internationally. Anime-style titles, such as MiHoYo's Genshin Impact, grew 31% year-on-year as it hit $4.3 billion.

Regarding international performance, China Xinhua News reports that the US accounted for 32.5% market share of Chinese mobile titles. Japan was second, as it made up 19% of the market.

Last month, Meta signed an agreement with Tencent to see the conglomerate become the exclusive seller of the Meta headsets in China.

Related topics
Business China Market report
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.