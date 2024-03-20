If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Casual games reportedly coming to LinkedIn

The employment-focused social media platform has no release date scheduled for the games in development

LinkedIn is currently developing in-app games for its social media platform.

As reported by TechCrunch, it is working on three games: Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb.

Speaking to the publication, a LinkedIn representative said, "We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations."

Additionally, the spokesperson said that the site does not have a release schedule planned for its games.

