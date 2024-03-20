Casual games reportedly coming to LinkedIn
The employment-focused social media platform has no release date scheduled for the games in development
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox
LinkedIn is currently developing in-app games for its social media platform.
As reported by TechCrunch, it is working on three games: Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb.
Speaking to the publication, a LinkedIn representative said, "We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations."
Additionally, the spokesperson said that the site does not have a release schedule planned for its games.