Casual games reportedly coming to LinkedIn

LinkedIn is currently developing in-app games for its social media platform.

As reported by TechCrunch, it is working on three games: Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb.

Speaking to the publication, a LinkedIn representative said, "We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations."

Additionally, the spokesperson said that the site does not have a release schedule planned for its games.