Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The GamesIndustry.biz team gathers around their mics to discuss the biggest stories in the business of video games.

This week, we dive deeper into the potential for cloud gaming - a technology the UK competition regulator believes will become so big that it's using this as ground to block the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Following our recent conversation with analysts on the true impact cloud streaming might have on the industry, we share our own thoughts on the many, many barriers games companies will need to overcome before streaming becomes as dominant as it has in music, film and TV.

We also look ahead to the string of showcases happening this month in the void where E3 once was, which kicks off on Thursday with Summer Games Fest. What do we expect to see from this year's events?

(And don't worry, we're still experimenting with our new Microcast format and will likely have more for you after the showcases this month)

You can listen via the player below, download the episode here, or subscribe to our feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant. Episode mastered by Alix Attenborough.