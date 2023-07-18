Bungie and EA veterans form Look North World

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

EA, Bungie, and Kongerate alums have formed a new games studio Look North World.

The developer was established by Alex Seropian, Jay Pecho, Patrick Moran, Kyle Marks, Aaron Marroquin, and Prashant Patil.

Seropian, who founded Bungie Studios, will serve as North World's CEO.

Pecho is the chief financial officer, and Morgan is chief operating officer. Marks is the studio's creative director, and Marroquin is the principal artist. Meanwhile, Patil is Look North World's art director.

The studio's first game will be Outlaw Corral, a wild west inspired shooter, will be available on Unreal Engine for Fortnite. Look North World said it is the first of several games being developed.

"Developing in UEFN opens a whole new world of opportunities, and we are in uncharted territory. Through experimentation, we will see what the players like and involve them in decisions, said Seropian.

"We are jumping into it with a 'the virtual sky is the limit' mentality. As we develop creative ideas, we will learn how these platforms engage, entertain and boost social interactions in order to iterate accordingly."