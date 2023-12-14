If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Barnyard Games secures $3.4m in seed funding round

The newly established games studio aims to release Epic Games for Fortnite

Jeffrey Rousseau
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Newly established Barnyard Games has raised $3.4 million in a seed funding round.

The studio aims to develop AAA Epic Games on the Unreal Engine for Fortnite.

Menlo Ventures led the investment, while BetaWorks, Alumni Ventures, and Charge VC participated as well.

Its founding team includes head of creative vision Matthew Armstrong, CEO John Blakely, head of product and technology Mark Cieslar, and chief operating officer Christopher Sturr.

"UEFN is an array of untapped and exciting possibilities, a relatively unexplored landscape that allows us to experiment while also giving players a central role in shaping their virtual worlds," said Blakely.

"We're excited to see how gamers resonate with Barnyard's fun and quirky style of game-making, and we'll continue to iterate with our players as we learn more about what delivers uniquely amusing game experiences and cultivates strong social connections."

