Baldur's Gate 3 leads 2023 Steam Awards

The winners of 2023's Steam Awards were announced today, with Baldur's Gate 3 taking home the most awards.

Larian's title won Game of the Year and Outstanding Story-Rich Game, and was the only game to score two wins. Meanwhile, Starfield was awarded Most Innovative Gameplay and Dave the Diver received the Sit Back and Relax accolade.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was recognised as a Labour of Love, while Hogwarts Legacy was deemed to be the Best Game on Steam Deck.

Other winners included The Last of Us Part 1 for Best Soundtrack, Labyrinthine for VR Game of the Year, and Atomic Heart for Outstanding Visual Style.

2023 was a record-breaking for Steam as over 14,000 titles launched on the platform over the past 12 months according to data from SteamDB, with more than 1,000 releasing in October.

This beats 2022 as the previous record year, which saw over 12,000 titles released.

Here are the full list of winners:

Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) VR Game of the Year: Labyrinthine (Valko Game Studios)

Labyrinthine (Valko Game Studios) Labour of Love: Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) Best Game on Steam Deck: Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software) Better with Friends: Lethal Company (Zeekerss)

Lethal Company (Zeekerss) Outstanding Visual Style: Atomic Heart (Mundfish)

Atomic Heart (Mundfish) Most Innovative Gameplay: Starfield (Bethesda)

Starfield (Bethesda) Best Game You Suck At: Sifu (Sloclap/H2 Interactive)

Sifu (Sloclap/H2 Interactive) Best Soundtrack: The Last of Us Part 1 (Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part 1 (Naughty Dog) Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)