Atari acquires Transport Tycoon IP

Atari has made an agreement with veteran games developer Chris Sawyer to acquire his iconic management game Transport Tycoon.

While the company did not specify any future plans for the IP, Atari said has a "long-term plan to preserve and expand this classic sim," potentially including new digital and physical releases of the original games, developing new content or standalone titles, and merchandising opportunities.

Transport Tycoon was originally released in 1994, with an expanded version the year after. It was last released as a mobile title in 2013.

"We are honored that Chris has entrusted us with Transport Tycoon, and our team is committed to both honoring and advancing his groundbreaking creation," said chairman and CEO Wade Rosen.

Atari already holds the publishing rights to Chris Sawyer's 2004 spiritual successor Locomotion, as well as sister franchise RollerCoaster Tycoon.

The company has been investing heavily in acquiring retro brands and IP in recent years, including the Intellivision brand and over 200 games back in May.

It has also been purchasing hit indie titles, with this year's acquisitions including Surgeon Simulator and Totally Reliable Delivery Service.