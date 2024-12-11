People Can Fly hit with another round of layoffs

Polish developer People Can Fly has announced more layoffs, affecting more than 120 employees.

In a statement posted on social media, CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski said the restructuring is part of its self-publishing strategy.

"This action became necessary as external market pressure persisted beyond our forecasts," he said.

"The market is still evolving, and we have to adjust with where things are today. We are redoubling our efforts with new work for hire engagements and focusing on the development of a single independent game.

"We believe in our teams, games, and their potential, and we remain extremely committed to continuing that journey, but we need to tailor our plans to our financial capacity."

The restructuring has also affected two games in development. This includes the suspension of Project Victoria, and the scaling down of Project Bitfrost.

Earlier this year, People Can Fly laid off more than 30 people due to budget limitations and shrinking scope.