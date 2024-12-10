Clear Angle Studios opens new location in Los Angeles

3D capture and processing company Clear Angle Studios has opened a new location in Culver City, Los Angeles.

Clear Angle, headquartered in Pinewood Studios, provides character scanning, digital facial and environment capture, prop and costume scanning, and other services.

It has been supplying studios with its portable scanning units in Los Angeles for some time, and has now established a permanent space in partnership with the Creative Artists Agency Vault – a project that uses the firm's capture solutions.

This newly established studio has already provided its services for three games industry projects and five film productions.

"We have seen an increase in demand for our services in LA, in particular to make face and full body scanning more convenient for locally based talent, so it made sense for us to open a permanent hub here," said Clear Angle Studios co-founder and CEO Dominic Ridley.

"We already have some interesting projects underway from the short time we've been in Culver City, and we're excited for further projects in 2025 and beyond."