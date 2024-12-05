Reforged Studios acquires Yellow Lab Games

Reforged Studios has acquired South African developer Yellow Lab Games.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, with the announcement only saying that Yellow Lab will continue operating as an independent studio working on its own IP, while also contributing to Reforged Studios projects.

Yellow Lab is currently working on heavy metal-inspired roguelite RPG Metavoidal, which released in alpha on Itch.io and is expected to fully launch on Steam during Q1 2025.

This is Reforged's third acquisition this year, having snapped up Ground Shatter and Extra Mile Studios in August.

Reforged CEO and founder Peter Van Der Watt commented: "Growing up in South Africa, I have always been aware of the incredible game development talent the country hosts. Yellow Lab Games have been on my radar for some time, especially since seeing the positive reaction to Metavoidal, their first foray into PC and console gaming.

"I have championed South African game development around the world since moving to Scotland to found my first game studio back in 2011, and today the whole of Reforged’s board shares my enthusiasm for the region's potential. So when the opportunity arose to have [Yellow Lab head of studios] David Hecker and his team join our group, we did not hesitate. We are all really excited to add South Africa's top games talent to the Reforged team and fully expect this to be the beginning of a broader investment in Africa's burgeoning gaming scene."

If you want to read more about the South African games industry, we ran a week-long editorial special exploring its growth earlier this year.