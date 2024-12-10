GamesIndustry.biz's India Games Week kicks off today

GamesIndustry.biz is squeezing in one last territory special before the year wraps up, dedicating the rest of the week to sharing insights into India.

Last month, editor-in-chief James Batchelor visited India Game Developers Conference and spent the week talking to developers, PRs, consultants and other experts about the challenges games companies face in the region.

We kick off today with an overview into the state of the Indian games market and the opportunities afforded by rising consumer spending and the shift towards midcore games on mobile.

Later in the week, we'll have interviews with newly-formed trade body Game Developer Association of India, local developer Ogre Head Games, and the CEO of Krafton India, the company behind the hugely popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (a region-specific version of PUBG).

You'll be able to follow each article via the 'India Games Week' tag, or via the list below (which we'll be updating throughout the week).

India Games Week is the latest GamesIndustry.biz territory report, following our in-depth looks at the video games industry in Italy, Australia, South Africa, and Brazil.