Tencent acquires majority stake in Kuro Games

Tencent has acquired a majority stake in Chinese developer Kuro Games.

As reported by Gematsu, Tencent bought a 37% stake in the studio from Hero Entertainment for an undisclosed sum, bringing its total ownership to 51.4%.

This makes Tencent the only external shareholder of the developer.

According to an internal memo, Kuro Games clarified that while Tencent now has more shares in the company than those held by the firm itself, "its strategy of independent operations will remain unchanged."

Tencent started investing in Kuro Games in 2023, while Hero Entertainment has been supporting the developer since 2018.

Founded in 2014, Kuro Games' latest title Wuthering Waves launched in May 2024.