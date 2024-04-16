Skip to main content
Apple shelves GBA emulator from App Store

The tech giant also says that applications are allowed to load ROMs for retro consoles only

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Apple has removed Game Boy Advance emulator app iBGA from the App Store.

As reported by MacRumors, the application's removal was due to violating spam and copyright guidelines, not piracy concerns.

It was discovered that the iGBA app was a copy of the open-source GBA4iOS app with advertisements.

Additionally, an Apple representative said that emulators on the App Store can load ROMs downloaded from the internet if the app is emulating retro console titles only.

However, the spokesperson did not define what is classified as retro consoles.

The removal of iBGA on the App Store comes a week after the tech giant globally allowed video game emulators on its App Store platform.

