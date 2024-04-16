Apple shelves GBA emulator from App Store

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Apple has removed Game Boy Advance emulator app iBGA from the App Store.

As reported by MacRumors, the application's removal was due to violating spam and copyright guidelines, not piracy concerns.

It was discovered that the iGBA app was a copy of the open-source GBA4iOS app with advertisements.

Additionally, an Apple representative said that emulators on the App Store can load ROMs downloaded from the internet if the app is emulating retro console titles only.

However, the spokesperson did not define what is classified as retro consoles.

The removal of iBGA on the App Store comes a week after the tech giant globally allowed video game emulators on its App Store platform.