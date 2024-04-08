Apple allows retro game emulators on App Store

Apple has made changes to its guidelines on the App Store, making retro emulators available globally.

In an update to its app review guidelines, the tech firm said users can now download games from retro emulators and that developers are responsible for "ensuring that software complies with guidelines and applicable laws."

It also updated rules around mini-games and mini-apps, stating that when used in apps such as WeChat they must use HTML5.

At the beginning of the year, Apple announced changes to its policy to allow game streaming apps and new changes to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) which allowed alternative app payments and app stores on Apple devices.

Last month, the US Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple, in which it accused the company of violating antitrust laws.

The European Commission is also looking into Apple as part of a wider investigation including Google and Meta for possible DMA infringements.