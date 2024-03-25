EU Commission investigates Google, Meta, and Apple for possible Digital Markets Act violations

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The European Commission is investigating Google, Meta, and Apple for possible infringements of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

While all three are being investigated, the tech firms are being probed for different potential circumvention measures of the regulation.

The EU Commission is inquiring if Google's parent company, Alphabet, is developers' ability to steer users outside of the app store is fully compliant with the DMA. It's also probing if the tech giant's search results are more preferential to its services instead of those from rival companies.

Apple is also being investigated for steering on the App Store.

Meanwhile, the commission is probing Meta's newly introduced EU "pay or consent" model for compliance with the DMA. The model requires the company to constantly obtain consumers' consent when they cross-use personal data across different services.

However, the governing body does not believe that Meta is providing a real choice for people who do not consent.

The EU Commission says it aims to complete the investigation of the three tech firms within a year.

Should the tech firms have infringed upon the DMA, fines of up to 10% of a company's total worldwide turnover, which can reach 20%, should they be found of repeated violations.

"The Digital Markets Act became applicable on 7 March. We have been in discussions with gatekeepers for months to help them adapt, and we can already see changes happening on the market.

"We are not convinced that the solutions by Alphabet, Apple, and Meta respect their obligations for a fairer and more open digital space for European citizens and businesses," said Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton.

The investigation comes along as Apple has been in the process of complying with the DMA.

Back in January, Apple announced that it would allow alternative app payments and app stores in compliance with the DMA.

Apple promised the EU Commission earlier in March that it would reinstate Epic Games' developer account, which would remove the block against the Fortnite firm's upcoming iOS app store.