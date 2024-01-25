Apple clears the way for Game Pass streaming on iOS

Apple today has announced new rules that will allow game streaming apps onto iOS devices.

The company first started prohibiting such apps in 2020, blocking Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass streaming app (then called ProjectXCloud) and Google's Stadia from the App Store, explaining the move as necessary because Apple could not apply its review process to every game included in such offerings.

Both of those services – as well as other streaming options like Nvidia GeForce Now – were able to launch for iOS users, but had to be accessed by going through a web browser instead of being used by a native app.

The move comes one day after the UK Competition and Markets Authority said it would move forward with an investigation into the distribution of cloud game services on mobile devices.

The investigation had been initiated in November of 2022, but was held up several months later by a Competition Appeals Tribunal ruling. The Court of Appeal ruled unanimously last November that the decision to investigate was lawful, leading to yesterday's resumption.

Beyond allowing cloud streaming apps, Apple is also expanding its in-app purchase system to mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins so users can do things like subscribe to an individual chatbot or pay for content through those services.

As for its original concerns about not being able to review the games in such streaming services, Apple said, "Apps that host this content are responsible for ensuring all the software included in their app meets Apple's high standards for user experience and safety."