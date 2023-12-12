Allstar raises $12 million in Seed A funding round

Gameplay content capturing service Allstar has secured $12 million in a Series A funding round.

Allstar said it will use this investment to increase product development and expand the use of its technology in future partnerships.

The company currently supports four games and its communities, including Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Fortnite.

The funding round was led by Drive Capital, which joined previous investors such as Mark Cuban, members of the New York Angels, Studio VC, J-Ventures, and Alumni Ventures. These investors were also part of a seed round in 2021 that saw Allstar raise $3.85 million.

Allstar shared that to date, it has raised over $18 million in funding. This includes gaming investors from Twitch, Zynga, and Blizzard.

"Allstar has sparked a paradigm shift in how gamers create content," said Chris Olsen, Drive Capital co-founder and partner. "[The company] is addressing a major gap in the gaming landscape as demonstrated by their incredible growth, producing over 3.2 million clips each month for over 550,000 monthly gamers."

Founded in 2019 by CEO Nick Cuomo and CTO Gavin Silver, Allstar provides gamers with the ability to capture, edit, and share content across social media via the cloud.

"Our vision is to seamlessly integrate our technology across all games and game engines, positioning Allstar as the go-to platform for gamers both before and after gaming sessions," said Cuomo.

"Our focus is on encouraging everyday gamers to create and share their in-game experiences, thereby amplifying game discovery, fostering community engagement, and redefining what it means to be a gaming content creator."