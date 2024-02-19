Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Chris Dring and James Batchelor take a look at the biggest stories from the business of video games in the last week.

We start by discussing Xbox's announcement of four first-party titles coming to other platforms, as well as Microsoft's wider games strategy, before delving into PlayStation's latest financials, the challenges it faces and the revelation that there will be no major launches from existing franchises until April 2025 at the earliest.

We finish off with the recent reports that Switch 2 may not launch until 2025, and the impact this may have on the wider market.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Video versions of the Microcast can be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant. Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.