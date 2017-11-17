Biomutant developer Experiment 101 acquired by THQ Nordic Growing publisher adds studio and IP to its portfolio

THQ Nordic has acquired Swedish games studio Experiment 101 for an undisclosed sum.

The developer is currently working on open-world RPG Biomutant, a title that THQ Nordic announced it was publishing back at Gamescom in August. The publisher has also acquired this IP along with its creator.

Experiment 101 was co-founded in 2015 by Stefan Ljungqvist, who previously worked as art director and game director at Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios.

All of Experiment 101's shares are now owned by THQ Nordic, making it the fourth studio the publisher has based in Sweden alongside Mirage Game Studios, Foxglove Studios and Pieces Interactive.

The publisher also owns German studios Grimlore Games and Black Forest Games, as well as former THQ developer Rainbow Studios in Phoenix, Arizona (previously known as THQ Digital Phoenix).

Biomutant is due for release on PS4, Xbox One and PC, although no launch date has been given. THQ Nordic has promised more information in 2018.

THQ Nordic was previously known as Nordic Games before it purchased the branding of the defunct publisher. We spoke to the firm's Reinhard Pollice earlier this year about how it plans to build a successful publishing brand out of a failed one.