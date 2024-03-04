Yuzu emulator developer responds to Nintendo lawsuit

Tropic Haze, the developer of Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu, has responded to a lawsuit filed by Nintendo of America.

As reported by Eurogamer, the developer confirmed in a waiver of service of summons that it has retained the services of a lawyer. Tropic Haze has yet to provide an official statement, and its emulator is still available to use on its website.

Nintendo took legal action against the developer last week, filing a suit with the US District Court of Rhode Island on February 26.

The publisher claimed Yuzu infringed upon its IP and that of others by allowing users to play Switch games on Windows, Linux, and Android.

It also accused Tropic Haze of violating the Anti-Circumvention and Anti-Trafficking provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

"With Yuzu in hand, nothing stops a user from obtaining and playing unlawful copies of virtually any game made for the Nintendo Switch, all without paying a dime to Nintendo or to any of the hundred of other game developers and publishers making and selling games for the [console]," the firm said.

Nintendo is seeking "equitable relief and damages for unlawful circumvention of copyright protection systems (technological measures) and unlawful trafficking in circumvention technology in violation of the DMCA."