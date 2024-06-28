YouTube demonetises DrDisrespect's channel "following serious allegations" against streamer

Streamer and influencer Guy 'DrDisrespect' Beahm continues to lose partners and support in the wake of allegations concerning his ban from Twitch, with YouTube now preventing him from earning money via his channel.

In a statement issued to Kotaku, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform has "suspended monetisation on DrDisrespect's channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy."

The spokesperson added that this channel, which has 4.7 million subscribers, has also been removed from the YouTube Partner Program "following serious allegations against the creator."

This will apply not only to Beahm's existing channels,but any he creates in the future.

The allegations emerged last Friday, when The Verge reported a former member of Twitch's trust and safety team claimed Beahm was banned from that site after sending inappropriate messages to a minor and attempting to arrange to meet them at TwitchCon.

In the wake of the report, Beahm claimed the matter had already been resolved and that "no wrongdoing was acknowledged." After Twitch banned permanently banned him in 2020, he sued the site and the case was settled in 2022.

Earlier this week, game developer Midnight Society – which Beahm co-founded – announced it had parted ways with the streamer, while peripherals firm Turtle Beach dropped its partnership with Beahm.