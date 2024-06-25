Midnight Society parts ways with co-founder Dr Disrespect

Game studio Midnight Society has parted ways with co-founder and streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm.

In a statement issued to social media, the developer said it had become aware of allegations last Friday related to Beahm's Twitch ban in 2020.

"We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved," the company said. "In order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act. For this reason, we are immediately terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm.

"While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the 55 developers and families we have employed along with our community of players."

As reported by The Verge, a former Twitch employee who worked on the platform's trust and safety team alleged that Beahm was banned due to messaging a minor on the platform, and reportedly tried to organise a meet up with them at TwitchCon.

Beahm has since denied these allegations on social media.

"This has been settled, no wrongdoing was acknowledged, and [Twitch] paid out the whole contract," he wrote.

Beahm was permanently banned from Twitch in 2020, a year into a two-year contract with the platform.

A reason for the ban was not given at the time. Twitch simply said it had taken action in response to a violation of its Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.

Beahm sued Twitch in response to the ban, and the case was settled in 2022 after a resolution found that "no party admits any wrongdoing."