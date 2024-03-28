Yellow Brick Games leaves publisher to self-publish debut title

Yellow Brick Games is parting ways with Private Division to self-publish its first game.

Set for release in 2025, the untitled game is a fantasy action-adventure that's been in development for four years.

A short teaser for the title was released yesterday, and will be fully unveiled on April 2 as an IGN first.

"Self-publishing is a leap of faith, especially in the current turbulent industry climate," said CCO Mike Laidlaw. "But it's also an opportunity to take our destiny into our own hands and reach out directly to players and the wider gaming community during this release."

Co-founder and CEO Thomas Giroux added: "We see this change in a very positive light as we now fully control our studios' ambitions, and the scope of our game remains unchanged. The player experience will always be our primary indicator of success."

The Quebec City-based studio initially partnered with Private Division in 2022.

Yellow Brick Games was founded in 2020 by industry veterans Laidlaw, Giroux, Jeff Skalski, and Frédéric St-Laurent B.

In March 2023, the developer opened a new studio in Montreal, its second location in Canada.