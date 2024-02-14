Xsolla leadership changes continue with new chief strategy officer

Xsolla has announced a change in its leadership structure, with former president and interim CEO Chris Hewish becoming chief strategy officer.

Hewish was appointed president of Xsolla in 2020, before becoming interim CEO last May. He previously worked as head of studio for virtual reality developer Survios and Skydance's interactive division.

In December, David Stelzer was appointed president after working for Epic Games for eight years as a senior director. Alexander 'Shurick' Agapitov, who founded the company in 2005, will remain as Xsolla's CEO.

As reported by GamesBeat, Hewish will focus on developing partnerships and collaborations with publishers.

"In my expanded role, I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion for bringing great games to market to further our strategic objectives and continuing to help Xsolla as it enters this next phase of growth," said Hewish.