Xbox increases Game Pass prices, introduces new tier

Microsoft has announced a price increase to Xbox Game Pass' existing tiers, and the introduction of a new Standard option which won't include games released on the service at launch.

In a post on its support site, Microsoft also explained that Game Pass for Console will no longer be available to new subscribers going forward.

Xbox Game Pass Standard will set consumers back $14.99 a month and will be available "in the coming months."

It'll give players the same benefits as Game Pass Core, including online console multiplayer among others. However, Microsoft clarified: "Game Pass Standard will not include games released on day one."

Meanwhile, from today for new members, Game Pass Core will increase from $59.99 to $74.99 a year, Game Pass Ultimate from $16.99 to $19.99 a month, and PC Game Pass from $9.99 to $11.99 a month. Price changes will only come into effect on September 12, 2024 for existing subscribers.

Xbox's big first-party releases announced at its 2024 Showcase are due to be releasing day-and-date on Game Pass, including the new Doom, Gears of War, and more.

Xbox already increased Game Pass' prices last June, with the introduction of Game Pass Core soon after.