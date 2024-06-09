Call of Duty, new Gears of War and Doom headline Xbox Showcase 2024

During a strong Xbox Showcase today, Microsoft unveiled a new Doom and a new Gears of War, showed a debut trailer for Perfect Dark, announced the release date for this year's Call of Duty, and more.

Bethesda unveiled Doom: The Dark Ages during the show, coming in 2025, while Xbox Game Studios revealed that a new Gears of War is in development, a prequel called E-Day. Both will be releasing day-and-date on Game Pass.

After years in development limbo, we also finally had a first look at the Perfect Dark reboot from The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics, which will also come day one on Game Pass. The title wasn't dated though.

The release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was announced during the stream. The latest entry in the shooter franchise is set to release on October 25, 2024, though the launch window leaked via Microsoft’s own listing on the Xbox Store a few hours before the stream.

Compulsion Games unveiled gameplay for South of Midnight for the first time, with the title from the We Happy Few studio expected in 2025 and, you guessed it, day-and-date on Game Pass.

The show featured the highly awaited debut trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard (previously known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf), with the EA and BioWare title expected to release in fall 2024.

Playground's Fable was also given a release window of 2025 via a new trailer, while Microsoft also showed new footage of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames) and Avowed (Obsidian) ahead of their release this year.

Elsewhere for Xbox studios, Bethesda unveiled a Starfield expansion expected for later this year called Shattered Space, and a Fallout 76 expansion (Skyline Valley) launching on June 12.

Blizzard announced a new World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, for August 26, and Diablo 4 DLC, Vessel of Hatred, for October 8.

Meanwhile, season 13 of Sea of Thieves was dated for July 25, Age of Mythology: Retold (a remaster of the classic strategy game) will release on September 4, and State of Decay developer Undead Labs unveiled a third entry in the hit franchise.

Outside of Xbox's own studios, Sandfall Interactive announced its debut title, published by Kepler Interactive, called Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and coming in 2025. Kepler will also publish A44 Games' Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, dated for July 17, which received a new trailer in the Xbox showcase. Both will be releasing day-and-date on Game Pass.

Square Enix and Deck 9 unveiled a new Life is Strange murder mystery called Double Exposure, with returning protagonist Max Caulfield, due on October 29.

Finally, Rebellion revealed its new game, Atomfall, due next year, and the long awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, from Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, will launch on September 5. Again, both will be available on Game Pass at launch.

Microsoft also announced three new Xbox Series models, including a digital-only Xbox Series X.