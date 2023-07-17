If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Live Gold will become Game Pass Core

The rebranded service will be live this September, and users will automatically transfer over at no cost

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Microsoft has announced that it will launch Xbox Game Pass Core, the rebranded Xbox Live Gold, on September 14.

The service will setback users $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year. The subscription will provide consumers access to its multiplayer network, more than 25 games, and various deals.

Corporate vice president and chief marketing officer at Xbox, Jerret West, said, "With this evolution, we're saying farewell to Games with Gold.

"We wanted to use this opportunity to re-imagine how to include content with this subscription. We found that the answer to the most compelling catalog was to leverage select titles from our Xbox Game Pass catalog."

Xbox Live Gold users will automatically transfer to Game Pass Core members in September at no additional cost.

The news of Game Pass Core comes a month after it was reported that the Xbox Series X price would increase in various countries.

