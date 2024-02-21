Xbox announces slate of four titles launching on non-Xbox systems

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Xbox Games Studios has announced that it will be publishing four titles on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4|5 consoles.

As of tomorrow, users who own either system can purchase Obsidian Entertainment's narrative title Pentiment and survival game Grounded.

Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks' action title Hi-Fi Rush will launch on the PlayStation 5 next month.

Meanwhile, Rare's pirate-themed adventure Sea of Thieves will make its way to Sony hardware in April.

In the statement from Matt Booty, president of game content and studios, he said, "As a publisher and platform, we are committed to meeting players where they are, by bringing more games, to more people, and on more devices."

The announcement comes a week after Microsoft confirmed that four titles would be launched on non-Xbox consoles.