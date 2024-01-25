Xbox announces Indie Selects program
A curation of indie games will be spotlighted weekly on the console's storefront
ID@Xbox has launched a curated program to highlight the top indie games on its platform.
The Indie Selects program will consist of games selected by the ID@Xbox team, showcased in a permanent section on the Xbox Store.
Games will be spotlighted every Wednesday on dedicated channels including one for recently released games, another for games revolving around a weekly themes which players can suggest on social media.
There will also be a channel dedicated to indie games from across the world, as well as titles available for pre-order and games for players to wish list.
During the last week of the month, there will be a showcase where six titles are deemed Indie Selects as voted for by the ID@Xbox team.
These titles will be featured in a special collection for the week, will have an article published on Xbox Wire, and developers will receive a digital award.
"With a dedicated, permanent, curated collection in the Xbox Store, we'll be able to bring more attention to games that we feel are particularly special," ID@Xbox said.
"Everything from current favourites, to older gems from new creators around the world."
