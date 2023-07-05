Xbox and Bethesda confirmed for Gamescom 2023

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The organisers of Gamescom have announced that Microsoft will be attending this year's event in Cologne.

A tweet from the official account this morning confirms both Xbox and Bethesda will be on the show floor when Gamescom returns to Koelnmesse from August 23 to 27.

The world's largest games show has secured the presence of two of the three platform holders, with Nintendo's attendance announced back in April.

Last month, it was reported that Sony will not be attending Gamescom. The last time PlayStation was present at the show was 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the platform holder opting not to make an appearance when the physical event returned last year.

Xbox was the only platform holder to showcase it games during Summer Games Fest and what would have been E3 2023, announcing a new SKU of the Xbox Series S launching this September and presenting major games such as Fable and Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws.

Sony and Nintendo chose instead to run separate events, with the former announcing a handheld PlayStation 5 accessory (among other things) back in May and the latter showing off new Mario, Detective Pikachu, and WarioWare games a few weeks after Summer Game Fest.