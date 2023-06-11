Fable and Star Wars Outlaws headline Xbox Games Showcase

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Microsoft showed off the first look at Playground Games' Fable, Massive Entertainment's Star Wars project, and even announced a new console SKU during today's Xbox Games Showcase.

The presentation kicked off with a trailer setting up the story for the new Fable, which stars British comedian Richard Ayoade as a giant. There was no release date given, but Microsoft reminded viewers that the game will be available at launch via Game Pass (as were most of the titles shown today).

Also early on was a cinematic trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, which is being developed by the Ubisoft-owned studio behind Tom Clancy's The Division, Massive Entertainment. More details will be given tomorrow during the Ubisoft Forward presentation.

At the end of the showcase, Microsoft announced a carbon black edition of the Xbox Series S will launch for $349 on September 1, 2023. The device has been built around player feedback about the need for more storage space.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer also said the platform holder has "significantly increased" the supply for Microsoft's consoles.

The showcase featured 11 games from first-party studios – including the first titles from We Happy Few creator Compulsion Games and Wasteland developer inXile Entertainment since the pair were acquired by Microsoft – plus a further 14 from third-party partners.

The first-party titles showcased are listed below, and all will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one:

Bethesda revealed extensive gameplay details for Starfield in the Starfield Direct that followed the main showcase, and reminded us the game is arriving on September 6, 2023. Xbox is also launching a customised controller and headset alongside the game

There was also an update for Fallout 76, which gets an expansion set in the remains of Atlantic City "soon", and a reminder than the next expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, Necrom: Shadow over Morrowind, goes live on June 20

Turn 10 Studio's new Forza Motorsport will launch on October 10

Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio are working on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which introduces missions such as search and rescue, aerial firefighting, VIP charter service, cargo transport and more. It is slated for release in 2024

An expansion based on the Dune films will be added to 2020's Microsoft Flight Simulator this November

The next expansion for Rare's Sea of Thieves is The Legend of Monkey Island, bringing in characters from the classic Lucasarts adventure games (including Dominic Armato as Guybrush Threepwood). It will be added to the game for free on July 20

Melina Juergens, the actress who plays Senua in Ninja Theory's Hellblade games, confirmed shooting has wrapped for the sequel. Senua's Sacrifice: Hellblade 2 will launch in 2024.

will launch in 2024. Compulsion Games showed the first teaser for South of Midnight

inXile Entertainment is working on steampunk time travel adventure Clockwork Revolution, although the only release information given was "coming in due time"

Obsidian Entertainment showed off the first gameplay for Avowed, although no release date was given

Xbox Studios is publishing the next title from The Banner Saga developer Stoic, Towerborne. This fantasy co-op adventure will launch in 2024, and will be on Game Pass from day one

The third-party titles featured during today's showcase included:

Spiritfarer developer Thunder Lotus is working on 33 Immortals, a top-down co-op action game that supports 33 players

Sega-owned Atlus is bringing a trio of titles to Xbox platforms, including Metaphor Re Fantazio, an original IP from the team behind Persona 3, 4 and 5. Also shown off were Persona 3 Reload (a remake of Persona 3) and turn-based strategy title Persona 5 Tactica, both of which will be on Game Pass at launch

The gameplay of Starbreeze's Payday 3 was shown off in a new trailer. The multiplayer heist shooter is due for release on September 21

Keanu Reeves introduced the first trailer for the hotly anticipated expansion to Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, which launches on September 26

The next game from Ryu Ga Gotoko Studio, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, received its debut trailer and launches in 2024

Capcom showed off a new Japanese-themed fantasy adventure Kunitsu-Game: Path of the Goddess. No release date was given, but it will be on Game Pass at launch.

Overwatch 2: Invasion will expand the free-to-play arena shooter on August 10. This will add multiple new game modes, including story missions, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive the new heroes starter pack at no additional cost

Life Is Strange developer Don't Nod unveiled exploration platformer Jusant, which is coming out in fall 2023 and will be available on Game Pass

The next title from The Chinese Room, published by Secret Mode (also owned by the developer's parent Sumo) is Still Wakes The Deep. It will launch in Early 2024, and will be on Game Pass at launch

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive unveiled Cities Skylines 2, which launches on October 24 and will be available on Game Pass at launch

, which launches on October 24 and will be available on Game Pass at launch Curve Games is publishing Microbird's cel-shaded action RPG Dungeons of Hinterberg, due in 2024 and also launching on Game Pass