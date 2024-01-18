Wimo Games reportedly shuts down

Texas-based Wimo Games seems to have closed its doors yesterday, as former employees shared the news on social media.

Associate software engineer Walter Hill said on LinkedIn that the independent developer and publisher shut down. Principal concept artist Kevin T. Chin also shared the news on X.

Hill told Kotaku that there were 35 people working at the studio at the time of its closure.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Wimo Games for more information regarding the decision to shut down.

Wimo Games was founded in 2021, and is behind games such as Battle Bows, Micro Machines: Mini Mayhem Challenge, and RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone.