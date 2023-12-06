Steve Escalante to exit from Versus Evil

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Founder and general manager of Versus Evil, Steve Escalante, has announced his exit from the firm.

Escalante founded the games outfit in 2013, publishing titles such as Jumpala, Wintermoor Tactics Club, and Eville.

He is also leaving outsourcing development firm Red Cerebus, which he founded in 2017 and has served as its general manager.

In his announcement on Linkedin, he said, "The video games business is certainly not for the faint of heart. Those are stories for a later time, but for now I simply wish to say thank you for these amazing years, experiences, games, pitches, trust, and the travels we have done together.

"… Over the years, we have seen teams continue their creative journey. Some teams with us, others went their own way. Just being a part of your game, your passion... is a privilege. I look forward to seeing more from all of you."

During his tenure at Versus Evil, he also saw the company get acquired by TinyBuild back in 2021.

This week, TinyBuild lowered its revenue forecasts and settled its legal dispute with Versus Evil.