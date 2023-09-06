VentureBeat lays off some of its staff

VentureBeat, parent company of GamesBeat, has made job cuts to its workforce.

The news was shared on social media by GamesBeat lead writer Dean Takahashi.

"This week, we had some painful layoffs at GamesBeat/VentureBeat and said goodbye to some talented team members," said Takahashi.

"This is on top of other cutbacks since December 2022 and comes at a time when the larger media industry is being hit by a slowdown in advertising, among other things."

VentureBeat joins the number of firms that have had games media layoffs recently; back in June, Inverse laid off staffers across its editorial team.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to VentureBeat for comment.