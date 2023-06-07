Inverse lays off staff

Inverse has laid off staff across its editorial team, as confirmed by the tweets of both remaining and now-former employees.

The site's masthead lists 28 Inverse employees, at least seven of which have posted about being laid off on Twitter.

"Inverse got hit really hard by layoffs today, probably the worst in the five years since I started," Inverse executive editor Jake Kleinman said in a Twitter thread, adding, "You should hire all these people ASAP. Honestly, if you put them all together you'd have a pretty formidable newsroom."

The layoffs came from across the site's entertainment, gaming, gear, and science sections.

Parent company Bustle Digital Group acquired Inverse in 2019.

This is the fourth round of layoffs at Inverse parent Bustle Digital Group in the past year, according to Adweek.

In a September round of cuts that included the closure of BDG's tech site Input, management told staff it was a strategic decision to move some of the coverage and staff over to build "a larger and stronger Inverse," according to The Fine Print.