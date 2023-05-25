In our latest Microcast, GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring and James Batchelor offer a bite-sized breakdown of yesterday's PlayStation Showcase, from the new hardware revealed to the glimpses at Sony's future first-party line-up.

As well as rounding up some of the highlights, the discussion dives a little deeper into the potential audience and use cases for the Project Q handheld streaming device, Remedy's decision to release Alan Wake 2 as a digital-only title, and Sony's latest steps into the live service arena.

The Microcast is available on the usual GamesIndustry.biz Podcast feed, and be sure to read our full roundup of Sony's announcements.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.